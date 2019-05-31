Tri-City mother of three murdered kids dies

A Tri-City mother whose three children were murdered by their father in 2008 has died.

Darcie Clarke — whose kids Kaitlynne, Max and Corden were killed by her estranged husband, Allan Schoenborn — passed away last night (Thursday), said family spokesperson Dave Teixeira via Twitter.

“Since her three children were murdered by Allan Schoenborn, Darcie has been an advocate of victim rights,” Teixeira tweeted.

“Darcie had no peace over the last 11 years. Her family was tormented by an evil man, then an uncaring justice and review board system.

“My hope is Darcie's legacy will be we as a society care more for women, children and victims of crime than a murderer and provide better support for those who suffer from mental illness. I hope Darcie's broken heart can now rest in peace.”

Teixeira did not provide further details about Clarke’s death nor did he immediately return The Tri-City News’ requests for comment.

Schoenborn has been at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam since 2010, when he was found not criminally responsible for murdering Kaitlynne, 10, Max, 8, and Cordon, 5, while they were living in Merritt.